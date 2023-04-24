Asteroid alert! NASA warns of space rocks accelerating towards Earth today

Astronomers have discovered three near-Earth asteroids (NEA) hiding in the sun’s glare. Among these asteroids is one of the largest potentially dangerous objects on Earth discovered in the past eight years. This area is notoriously challenging to observe because asteroid hunters must contend with the sun’s glare. Asteroids often come close to Earth, but they usually don’t pose any danger because they cross the planet at a safe distance.

NASA also warned that an asteroid is on its way to Earth, and it will make its closest approach to the planet today!

Asteroid 2023 GU2 information

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office warned that the asteroid, called Asteroid 2023 GU2, will approach its closest point to Earth today, April 24, at a distance of 7.4 million km. NASA has estimated that this asteroid is between 78 feet and 177 feet across, making it about the size of an airplane!

Also read: Are you looking for a smart phone? To check mobile finder

The asteroid is already moving toward Earth at a breakneck speed of 27,849 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, it belongs to the Amor group of near-Earth asteroids that have extraterrestrial but internal orbits of Mars, which is named after the asteroid 1221 Amor.

Protection against asteroids

To counter these asteroids heading toward Earth for possible impact, NASA has already conducted a planetary protection DART mission test. The space agency collides with a spacecraft into an incoming asteroid in order to successfully divert it from its course.

Now, the European Space Agency is also preparing to build an early warning system for hazardous asteroids. Called NEOMIR (Near Earth Object Mission in InfraRed), the spacecraft will orbit between Earth and the sun at L1 Lagrange Point, finding space rocks lost in the sun’s glare, according to ESA.

The Neumere mission will serve as an early warning system for asteroids 20 meters or larger that cannot be seen from Earth.