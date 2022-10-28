Assassin’s Creed multiplayer confirmed by Ubisoft for For Honor devs

Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed multiplayer is coming, as action-adventure game developers For Honor gear up for a stealth lead RPG game Back online, codenamed Project Invictus, while we wait for the release of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Codename Red, and Infinity.

In its latest earnings report, Ubisoft identifies the various Assassin’s Creed games announced throughout 2022, including Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, set in Baghdad, Codename Red, in Feudal Japan, and the enigmatic Codename Hexe, which may exist Throughout the sixteenth century Europe focus on witch trials. Most interestingly, however, developer Rainbow Six and The Division confirm that Assassin’s Creed will be getting a new multiplayer game, with For Honor veterans helping with development.

“A team, including For Honor veterans, is working to bring the multiplayer game back to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus,” says Ubisoft. It’s not much, but it confirms Project Invictus rumors that have been circulating recently. It also points to the potential scale and scope of the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer return, which Ubisoft hinted at during a recent encounter. event detection – A full standalone title, rather than just an extra mode, will be good news for fans.

Ubisoft is also giving more information about the semi-mysterious Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the still-online hub that is set to somehow tie every AC experience together. Ubisoft: “In essence, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a gateway to all Assassin’s Creed experiences where you will live asynchronously” explain. “This project will allow us to connect the games with a common and more cohesive narrative thread that will reward players for their participation in the universe, leading to greater engagement, while at the same time providing more discoverability to the content we create.”

So it looks like a lot of Assassin’s Creed, in various forms, is on its way, with the first of these upcoming entries, Mirage, arriving in 2023.

In the meantime, check out some of the best stealth games on the computer. You might also like to taste more Multiplayer gamesor maybe decent open world gameTo please the explorer in you.