Assassin’s Creed Mirage hero, confirmed by Ubisoft

It’s official: Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is the title of the next game in Ubisoft’s open world adventure series. The publisher confirmed the title, as well as its star and location, in Thursday Tweet next Previous leak of the game’s artwork.

The image shared by Ubisoft showed the killer protagonist Bassem, introduced in the year 2020 Assassin’s Creed ValhallaHe jumped through a corridor with the Baghdad Palace on the Golden Gate in the background. This landmark was the Caliphate Palace during the Abbasid Caliphate in the late ninth century, and during that Mirage is set.

Previous reports and leaks He said Bassem, the fan favorite character (who is actually an embodiment of the Norse god Loki, in Valhallacanon) new game title. Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is said to be a return to Assassin’s Creed’s Middle Eastern roots and gameplay that focuses on stealth.

Miragealso known by the code name Rift, began life as an expansion of Valhallabut was pressed into service in Ubisoft’s publishing calendar as a standalone title to complete a limited time period for new releases.

Fans will learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirageas well as the future of the franchise as a whole during Live Stream Event from Ubisoft Forward Scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. EST.