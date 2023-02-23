Assassin’s Creed Bug PS5 has been fixed as of 2020

picture : Ubisoft

I know this isn’t the most pressing problem facing the video game community, but I think it’s funny: someone at Ubisoft has Finally we fixed a bug that affected a specific version of Doctrine killer On one specific platform it eavesdrops on people (or maybe just one person?) for it years.

We actually covered this back in November 2020, when it was part of kicking the new console Tires detected The PlayStation 4 version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate had some strange visuals dow issues if you’re trying to play it on PlayStation 5. It was known, to the point where anyone trying to start the game got a prompt that said:

You may experience unexpected game behavior while playing this PS4 game on your PS5 console.

Still, l Like I said, not a big deal. But still an issue, which could have been logged somewhere at Ubisoft, down the list of priorities not being fixed at the time, but nonetheless on the list, waiting to be addressed by someone, anyone, at any time. He had time .

This time is this week. The series’ Twitter account posted this earlier today, saying that an update will be released tomorrow that specifically targets this bug:

We are excited to announce that Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will receive an update tomorrow, February 23rd, on PlayStation 4. This update will provide a fix for flickering issues when playing on PlayStation 5.

Thanks for reminding me to extract this and restart it. Not that I want to enjoy it without flashing – I never had it on PS4, and I have it on PC! — but because this is an underappreciated entry in the series, and I’d love to revisit it in the aftermath The newer games are quite a bit too a lot.