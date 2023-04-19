Asia’s markets are mixed as Fed officials appear to be divided on future interest rate hikes

19 minutes ago

A Sensor Tower executive said Netflix’s “excellent loyalty metrics” give confidence that password-sharing users will convert into full or ad-supported users.

“We see that Netflix continues to gain best-in-class loyalty and sharing among streaming players, which should give the company some confidence that previous users who shared passwords

“It’s going to convert to full users or ad-supported because of the Netflix content,” Anthony Bartolacci, senior vice president of data and insights provider for mobile apps, Sensor Tower, said on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” Wednesday.

His comments come after Netflix posted mixed financial results and said it was delaying the introduction of password sharing.

He added that Netflix has “really positive indicators” of customer engagement such as “10-15% better analytics metric” and “better time spent” than competitors Hulu, Disney and Amazon Prime.

“I think those loyalty metrics are really excellent for Netflix,” he said. “They’re kind of able to enforce these password sharing restrictions. There’s definitely a benefit from an overall profitability perspective.”

– Sheila Chiang