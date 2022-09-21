Asia’s developing economies are set to grow faster than China

Asia’s developing economies may be showing signs of recovery, but the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered its growth forecast for them once again – thanks to China’s protracted policy of not spreading the Covid virus.

But this will be the first time in more than three decades that the rest of developing Asia will grow faster than China, the Manila-based bank said in its latest forecast report released on Wednesday.

“The last time was in 1990, When growth (China) slowed to 3.9% While GDP in the rest of the region grew by 6.9%.”

The Asian Development Bank now expects developing Asia – excluding China – to grow by 5.3% in 2022, and China by 3.3% in the same year.