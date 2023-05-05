Asian markets were mixed as Wall Street posted a four-day losing streak due to banking problems

one hour ago

The RBA’s latest monetary policy statement indicated that the central bank had already reached its monetary peak of 3.85%, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note on Friday.

“Our position on this important forward guidance is that the Board is prepared to raise the cash rate again this cycle. But another rate hike requires that economic data, particularly on inflation, GDP, the unemployment rate and wages, become stronger than their updated forecasts.” , wrote the economists at CBA.

“In other words, we don’t think the RBA will raise the liquidity rate again if economic data is in line with or weaker than their expectations,” they wrote.

– Jihe Lee