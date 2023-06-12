Asian markets were mixed ahead of the crisis central bank meetings

57 minutes ago
Japan’s wholesale inflation rate fell more than expected in May
Wholesale prices in Japan It rose 5.1% in May from the previous year, just below the 5.8% recorded in April.
The increase in the producer price index was the slowest rate since July 2021, and less than estimates of economists polled by Reuters, which had forecast a 5.5% rise.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.7%, sharply less than the 0.2% expected by Reuters.
– Lim Hwi Ji
59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
one hour ago
There’s a risk that stocks could drop from here, says Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
“There is probably more downside risk in stocks at this point (aka don’t chase this stock rally),” he told CNBC. “The markets are very satisfied in our opinion.”
Explain why.
– Wizen tan
one hour ago
Next week: central bank meetings in focus
Global central bank meetings will be in the spotlight this week, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, as well as the European Central Bank.
On Monday, Japan’s producer price index and China’s new yuan loans are scheduled to be released. Consumer confidence in Indonesia, retail sales in Malaysia, industrial production and inflation rates in India will also be published.
Tuesday will be the market holiday in South Korea and Indonesia will publish retail sales for the month of April. The US Consumer Price Index for May will be released as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes on the 13th and 14th.
South Korea’s import and export prices for May will be released on Wednesday along with the unemployment rate. China announces its foreign direct investment for the month of May. New Zealand is due to release current account data for the first quarter.
A slew of economic data will be released from China on Thursday, including industrial production, retail sales, the unemployment rate and house prices for May.
New Zealand will publish its GDP for the first quarter of this year also on Thursday, with Japan’s trade balance for May and machinery orders for April due on the same day as the central bank meeting begins. The Central Bank of the Eurozone will announce its latest interest rate decision overnight.
On Friday, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports for May will be published and the Bank of Japan will conclude its central bank meeting.
– Jihe Lee
Friday, June 9, 2023, 4:27 AM EST
US Treasury yields are rising as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting
US Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors looked forward to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on June 13-14, when officials will announce a new interest rate decision.
Uncertainty about whether the central bank will continue or halt its campaign to raise interest rates has spread recently, but jobs data released on Thursday led investors to believe that the Fed will not raise interest rates again next week.
At 4:24 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose nearly four basis points, to 3.7529%. The two-year Treasury yield was trading up more than three basis points, at 4.5556%.
– Sophie Kiderlin
Fri, Jun 9, 2023 11:46 a.m. EST
South Korea ETF reaches a 52-week high
see chart…
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
– Hakyung Kim, Gina Francola
Friday, June 9, 2023, 3:14 PM EST
Corporate earnings are expected to decline 6.4% in the second quarter
Corporate earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to post a third consecutive decline in the second quarter, according to an estimate Friday from FactSet.
Earnings are expected to decline 6.4% from a year ago during the April-June period. That would be the largest decline since the pandemic-ridden second quarter of 2020 and worse than the 2.1% decline in the first quarter.
On March 31, FactSet predicted a decline of 4.8% in the quarter. Since then, 66 companies have issued negative earnings guidance while 44 companies have issued a positive outlook.
FactSet’s John Butters said the company expects to turn around earnings in the second half of the year, up 0.8% in the third quarter and a solid 8.2% as the year ends.
– Jeff Cox
