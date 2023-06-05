Asian markets rose after Biden signed the debt ceiling bill, and oil prices rose after the OPEC + cuts

Friday, June 2, 2023, 12:12 PM EST

The US jobs report for May blew past expectations, buoyed by strong job gains in the professional and business services sector – as well as a jump in government hiring.

Professional and business services led job creation for the month with 64,000 new employees, following a similar increase in volume in April. The government added 56,000 jobs last month, higher than the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the previous 12 months.

Job gains were widespread last month with healthcare contributing 52,000 and leisure and hospitality services adding 48,000.