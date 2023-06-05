June 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Asian markets rose after Biden signed the debt ceiling bill, and oil prices rose after the OPEC + cuts

Izer 27 mins ago 2 min read

Friday, June 2, 2023, 12:12 PM EST

Here are the posts for May

The US jobs report for May blew past expectations, buoyed by strong job gains in the professional and business services sector – as well as a jump in government hiring.

Professional and business services led job creation for the month with 64,000 new employees, following a similar increase in volume in April. The government added 56,000 jobs last month, higher than the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the previous 12 months.

Job gains were widespread last month with healthcare contributing 52,000 and leisure and hospitality services adding 48,000.

Friday, June 2, 2023 1:17 PM EST

Indices are trading near session highs as the rally maintains strength in the afternoon

Major indices traded near session highs with just under 3 hours left in the trading day as investors maintained Friday’s advance.

The Dow Jones rose 640 points, near its high of 666 points.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both less than a tenth of a percentage point from their session highs. The S&P 500 was last up 1.42%, close to its session high of 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.06%, retreating slightly from the session’s highest gain of 1.16%.

see chart…

The three indexes

Friday, June 2, 2023, 2:42 PM EST

Fitch says it will not remove the US credit watch despite the deal

The US is not out of a financial bind with Fitch, with the ratings firm saying government debt remains on the cusp of a potential cut despite the debt ceiling deal.

See also  GE stock jumps as premium aerospace engine spurs GE earnings, free cash flow

“Achieving an agreement despite heated political partisanship while modestly reducing the fiscal deficit over the next two years is positive considerations,” Fitch said in a statement. “However, Fitch believes that frequent political standoffs over debt limits and last-minute suspensions ahead of schedule (when the Treasury’s cash position and extraordinary measures are exhausted) reduce confidence in governance on financial and debt matters.”

The company cited “continued deterioration in governance over the past 15 years” as reasons for its pessimistic outlook and said it would “resolve” the case for credit control in the third quarter of 2023.

On Thursday, Moody’s said it was not considering downgrading the United States.

– Jeff Cox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sources said that Saudi Arabia is planning new oil cuts within the framework of the OPEC + agreement

8 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Twitter’s CEO responsible for content safety resigns after criticism from Elon Musk

16 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Christian radio presenter Dave Ramsey is facing a $150 million lawsuit from listeners who say they were defrauded by the checkout timeshare company he promoted.

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Nearly half a million people took part in anti-government demonstrations in Warsaw

25 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Asian markets rose after Biden signed the debt ceiling bill, and oil prices rose after the OPEC + cuts

27 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Barry Newman – best known for his roles in Vanishing Point and Petrocelli

29 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The latest Webb telescope images give a look at stars born in the constellation Virgo

35 mins ago Izer