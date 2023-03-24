Asian markets mostly fell as investors weighed Yellen’s remarks on banks

2 hours ago

A former US Commerce Department general counsel said the Chinese tech giant and TikTok’s parent company, BeatDance, should “separate legal oversight” of the short-form video app amid US concerns about TikTok’s connections to China.

Besides the criticisms about content and algorithms and things like that, ByteDance had legal control and [that TikTok’s CEO] The reports are down to ByteDance,” Cameron Kerry, who is also visiting a fellow at the Brookings Institution, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Friday.

In the Congressional hearing ThursdayTestimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew failed to quell US lawmakers’ concerns about TikTok’s connections to China or the adequacy of Project Texas, a plan to store US user data in the US.

“I think you have to separate that legal control. You could do something like this with a trust arrangement to separate the legal control ByteDance has from the benefit of its ownership,” Kerry said.

“I don’t think there is a complete shutdown, ban or divestiture [of TikTok] there is a need “.

– Sheila Chiang