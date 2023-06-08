Asian markets fall further as the market rally stalls on Wall Street

3 hours ago

Thailand consumer confidence index It reached its highest level in more than three years in May

The index rose to 55.7 in May From 55.0 in Aprilwhich is the highest since the February 2020 reading at 64.2, marking the 12th consecutive month of increasing readings.

The index remains below the 100-point mark that separates an improving outlook from a deteriorating trajectory.

Reuters reported that This is due to the high number of foreign tourist arrivals and increased activity during the recent national elections.

The report also added that spending during the May election helped boost consumption, and confidence was also boosted by better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter.

– Lim Hwi Ji

