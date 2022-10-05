Asian markets are trading higher after US stocks rose for a second day

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday after US stocks rose for a second day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 5.1% as it returns to trade after Tuesday’s holiday. Hang Seng Tech is up 7.11%.

The Nikkei 225 In Japan it rose 0.35%, rising above the 27,000 level, while Topix added 0.3%.

in south korea, Cosby It was flat and the KOSDAQ index gave up its early gains to drop 1.47%. Australia S & P / ASX 200 It rose 1.6%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.26%.

on the economic front, Inflation in South Korea slowed slightly in September, According to official data released Wednesday.

Mainland China markets are still closed for the Golden Week holiday, and the India market is also closed for a holiday.