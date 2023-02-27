Asian markets are poised to plunge after Wall Street posted the worst week of 2023; The Governor of the Bank of Japan speaks to the Japanese Senate

2 hours ago

The People’s Bank of China maintained its dovish tone Quarterly reportIt affirmed its current position, which was deemed appropriate to support economic growth and stability.

The central bank reiterated its support for a cross-cyclical adjustment to boost demand and provide stronger support for the economy.

It also reiterated its pledge to maintain adequate liquidity and credit growth while maintaining money supply and social finance growth at a pace comparable to nominal GDP.

The People’s Bank of China added that the required cuts in the reserve ratio last year were one of the tools the central bank used to support lending, without elaborating.

– Jihe Lee