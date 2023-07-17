Asian markets are falling. The Chinese economy grew by 6.3%, missing expectations

50 minutes ago

China’s GDP in the second quarter grew 6.3% year-on-year, missing expectations from a 7.3% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The GDP reading of 6.3% for the second quarter posted a 0.8% growth pace from the first quarter, slower than the 2.2% qoq pace recorded in the first three months of the year.

Separately, the unemployment rate for youth ages 16-24 was 21.3% in June, a new record.

– Evelyn Cheng