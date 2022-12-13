Asia-Pacific stocks, US consumer price index, inflation

Pedestrians cross a road in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), which is operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Asia-Pacific stocks opened in positive territory as investors looked forward to the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and US CPI data.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 0.67% after CEO John Lee announced further easing of Covid restrictions.
Australia S&P/ASX 200 It increased by 0.17%. The Nikkei 225 index In Japan it rose 0.29%, while Topix rose 0.40%.
Korean standard Cosby It fell fractionally and the KOSDAQ fell 0.22%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.42%.
in mainland china, Shenzhen component It fell 0.174%, instead Shanghai boat It jumped 0.07%.
Hong Kong will publish industrial production data for the third quarter, and the Bank of Korea will also publish its November meeting minutes.
Australian Business sentiment slipped into negative territory For the first time since December last year.
Traders prepare to release US Consumer Price Index report For the month of November and hopes for signs of declining inflation. Economists polled by Dow Jones We expect an increase of 0.3% on a monthly basiswhich would be a decline from 0.4% in October
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 528.58 points, or 1.58%, to 34,005.04, marking its first close above 34,000 points since Dec. 2. to stop at 11143.74.
