Asia-Pacific stocks, US consumer price index, inflation

Pedestrians cross a road in front of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), which is operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Asia-Pacific stocks opened in positive territory as investors looked forward to the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and US CPI data.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 0.67% after CEO John Lee announced further easing of Covid restrictions.

Australia S&P/ASX 200 It increased by 0.17%. The Nikkei 225 index In Japan it rose 0.29%, while Topix rose 0.40%.

Korean standard Cosby It fell fractionally and the KOSDAQ fell 0.22%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.42%.

in mainland china, Shenzhen component It fell 0.174%, instead Shanghai boat It jumped 0.07%.