Asia-Pacific markets, Wall Street, industrial production, and Hong Kong ease restrictions

Crimson clouds light up the skyline of Victoria Harbor on July 14, 2022 in Hong Kong, China.
Lee Chihua | China News Service | Getty Images
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street’s losses overnight as investors look ahead to the year ahead.
the Nikkei 225 index In Japan, it fell by 0.94%, closing at 26,093.67, while the Topix index fell by 0.72%, to 1,895.27. South Korea Cosby It fell 1.93% to 2236.4 like the country retail It fell for November 1.8%, for the third straight month of declines, reversing gains seen in the third quarter. the S&P/ASX 200 In Australia it also fell by 0.97% to close at 7020.1.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It fell 0.97% in the last hour of trading – though More facilitation Covid restrictions come into effect today, with stocks related to reopening being watched closely. The city will release its trade data later today.
in mainland china, Shanghai boat decreased by 0.44% to 3073.7 and Shenzhen component It was trading lower, closing at 10,996.4
The US government has announced that it will require airline passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative Covid test starting January 5 regardless of the nationality of the vaccination case.
overnight on wall street, Major indices closed lowerr As investors head into the final trading days of 2022 Apple is putting pressure on the Dow as it broke through a key level and fell to Another 52-week low.
— CNBC’s Tanaya Machel and Alex Haring contributed to this report
