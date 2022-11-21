Asia-Pacific markets trade less; China keeps the LPR steady

Oil prices fell nearly $1 as Covid fears rose in China with the nation seeing a The first death related to the virus was recorded since May this year.

Brent Crude Futures losing less than a dollar, or 0.9%, to stand at $86.83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate USA Futures fell 1.09% to $79.21 a barrel.

Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent oil by $10 to $100 a barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing waning Chinese demand as Covid concerns mount and insufficient detail from Russia’s recent G7 oil price cap.

“We believe the market has a right to worry about future fundamentals,” economists led by Geoffrey Corey said in the note, adding that the potential for further lockdowns in China equaled the latest Production cut by OPEC+.

– Lee Ying Chan