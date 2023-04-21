Asia-Pacific markets fell as core inflation stabilized in Japan

3 hours ago

An Oracle executive said that AI-powered tools can help make business decisions, but leaders still need to retain decision-making power.

“We believe that AI tools will be an aid to business leaders and decision makers. I don’t think the approach of turning all your decisions around is a wise approach,” said Jason Maynard, executive vice president of the software company Oracle. Squawk Box Asia on CNBC on Friday.

He added that he would be “extremely wary” of any business that replaces decision-makers entirely with robots.

“I think it’s an honesty but check the information from the systems. But I don’t think it’s going to replace the ultimate decision makers in these organizations,” Maynard said.

– Sheila Chiang