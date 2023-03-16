Asia-Pacific markets fall on bank concerns, and Credit Suisse announces “decisive action” to borrow

one hour ago

A TikTok spokesperson told NBC News that forcing ByteDance to sell its stakes in TikTok would not alleviate security concerns.

Comments were made in response to a Wall Street Journal report saying the US government is threatening ByteDance to divest its stakes in TikTok or face a possible ban on the app.

“If protecting national security is the goal, divestment does not solve the problem: A change in ownership will not impose any new restrictions on data flow or access,” the spokesperson said, according to NBC.

“The best way to address national security concerns is transparent, US-based protection of US user data and systems, with the robust third-party monitoring, auditing, and verification that we already implement,” the spokesperson said.

– Valeria Antonchuk, Jihye Lee