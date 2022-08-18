Asia Pacific markets are trading lower after Wall Street tumbled after the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said there would be no “hard landing” in house prices as a result of interest rate hikes by the bank – but some “belt tightening” would be in order.

Orr told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Thursday that the bank was not only targeting home prices but focused on the broader economy and targeting stable and low inflation.

“So no, we’re in our niche that we’re trying to target house prices or whatever asset prices. I think there’s been a misconception lately,” Orr said.

“We are actually comfortable from a financial stability point of view that house prices have come down, and we expect them to come down about 20%. Now, our estimate, but until then, that just brings them back to a more sustainable level. They were very high during very loose monetary policy” .

Orr also said that during the recent period of low interest rates, the New Zealand bank and prudential regulator had worked together to ensure household balance sheets were in good shape.

“So the current level of interest rates that we will see today, consistent with our statement, falls perfectly within that manageability range. Now, that does not mean that it will not include some belt, for households, or those who have just entered the market.”

Orr also said that he expected very low GDP growth for New Zealand in the next two years, and said a recession could not be ruled out.

– So Lin Tan