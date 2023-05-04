Asia markets were mixed after the Fed raised interest rates and hints may be over

3 hours ago

The State Bank of India told CNBC that the Indian banking system is very robust, given its diverse liability structure and loan book among other factors.

“When we look at the liability structure, it’s quite diversified and more fragmented than what we have in our country. Apart from that, when it comes to loan history too, it’s very well diversified,” the bank’s chairman, Dinesh Kumar Kara, told CNBC. Cherry Kang.

“I would say that the Indian banking system is very resilient,” he said, adding that “Indian regulatory oversight is very strict.”

Khara added that he does not see a contagion effect from the fallout from banks in the US and Europe, noting that many startups in India have begun to turn to Indian banks to keep them from defaulting.

In addition, the SBI expects a “decent growth” trajectory in its loan book on the back of the growth of the Indian economy.

“We expect that in the future, we should have roughly similar trends next year also for the banking system, because the Indian economy is poised for decent growth,” he said.

– Lee Ying Chan