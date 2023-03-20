Asia markets UBS and Credit Suisse; China, home loan rates

2 hours ago

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and its Securities and Futures Commission announce Credit Suisse’s operations in the city will continue as normal, following the takeover of the embattled bank by UBS over the weekend.

Credit Suisse’s operations in Hong Kong consist of a subsidiary supervised by HKMA and two authorized firms supervised by the SFC.

“Customers can continue to access their deposits through the branch and trading services that Credit Suisse provides to the stock and derivatives markets in Hong Kong,” the regulators said.

“The local banking sector’s exposure to Credit Suisse is minimal,” the regulators noted, adding that the Hong Kong branch’s total assets amounted to about HK$100 billion (US$12.74 billion), accounting for less than 0.5% of its banking sector.

Hong Kong bank shares fell sharply on Monday morning, with HSBC losing 4.37% and being one of the biggest losers in HSI, while Standard Chartered lost 3.81%.