Asia Markets, Silicon Valley Bank, Cryptocurrency

29 minutes ago

The US government’s intervention in the Silicon Valley bank collapse is “not a bailout,” says Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management.

In a tweet, Ackman explained that in this incident, the shareholders and bondholders of the banks will mainly be affected, and the losses will be absorbed by the FDIC’s insurance fund.

This contrasts with the 2008 financial crisis, in which the US government pumped taxpayer money in the form of preferred stock into banks, and bondholders were protected.

“Many of the people who got it wrong suffered little or no consequences. Those were rescues,” Ackman wrote.

In this case, he added, “the people who screwed up will bear the consequences. Investors who did not adequately supervise their banks will be shut out and bondholders will suffer a similar fate.”

Had regulators not intervened, Ackman was of the opinion that the United States would have seen “a 1930s bank continue to run first thing Monday, causing enormous economic damage and hardship to millions.”

– Lim Hwi Ji