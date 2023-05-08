Asia markets rallied significantly after the rally on Wall Street on Friday

one hour ago

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said it was time for South Korea to acquire its own nuclear weapons program.

“I’d strongly advocate South Korea’s willingness to option its nuclear program, or an enhanced nuclear umbrella with the United States on the same level as NATO’s nuclear participation,” Oh told CNBC’s Cherry Kang.

“I think the time for that is now,” he said, adding that public pressure on the nation to have nuclear weapons is a “only natural” idea, referring to North Korea’s repeated missile and nuclear tests.

– Jihe Lee