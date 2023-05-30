Asia markets mixed ahead of US vote on debt ceiling agreement; Hong Kong braced for new lows

one hour ago

Strategists at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America see more upside for Japanese stocks amid the recent rally, with the Nikkei 225 closing at 31,328.16 – hitting a three-decade high.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note on Monday that the position of foreign investors on stocks in Japan remains weak.

“While we believe the positioning is stretched among short-term investors such as CTAs (Commodity Trade Advisors), the positioning remains weak among long-term foreign investors,” said strategists Kazunori Tatebe and Bruce Kirk.