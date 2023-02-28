Asia Markets, Australia Retail Sales, Hong Kong Mask Mandate, Bank of Japan

40 minutes ago

Shares of South Korean battery materials maker L&F jumped more than 15%, after it announced it had won a nearly $3 billion order from Tesla.

The company said in a filing It has won a $2.91 billion contract to provide high-nickel cathode materials to Tesla from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

L&F shares were last trading up 10% on Tuesday, hovering at their highest since May 2022.

– Jihe Lee