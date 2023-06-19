Asia markets are significantly lower with Japan hovering near 33-year highs

one hour ago

US stocks are not the only ones that have risen this year.

Some global indices followed those gains and climbed.

Analysts remain optimistic about some parts of the US market, but some expect international markets to perform better this year.

CNBC Pro screened stocks in the MSCI World, S&P 500 and former US Vanguard FTSE All-World Index Fund for global names with significant upside.

The resulting stock has Buy ratings from more than 65% of the analysts who cover it, and an average price target for upside of at least 30%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Wizen tan