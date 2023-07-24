Asia markets are mixed as investors digest private surveys of economic activity

one hour ago

Japanese business It expanded for the seventh consecutive monthaccording to flash estimates by Bank au Jibun.

The country’s composite PMI settled at 52.1 for the month of July, unchanged from the previous month.

The services PMI fell slightly to 53.9 from 54 in June, while manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory, with the PMI falling to 49.4 from 49.8.

– Lim Hwi Ji