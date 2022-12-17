As the pilot of a high-end fighter jet takes off after landing – video

The plane, worth more than $100 million, broke down at an airport in Fort Worth, Texas.

A US Air Force pilot ejected from a fighter jet while landing at Fort Worth Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday – writes Associated Press. The accident was recorded by many people and the videos were picked up by the US media.

The Marine Corps fighter jet, known as an F-35B, initially landed in a straight line, but during landing, its wheels not only touched the ground, but also touched the nose of the plane, causing the plane to spin. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft back into position and then ejected.

#breaking New very clear video, courtesy of Kit Wilder, STOL variant F35 B model landing at JRB Fort Worth, and pilot ejects. The pilot’s condition is still unknown. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/BeERIeyhtO — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) December 15, 2022

The F-35B has special modifications that allow it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter. A Pentagon spokesman said the plane was flown by a US government pilot, but manufacturer Lockheed Martin has yet to hand over the vehicle to the military.

More than 100 million dollars – i.e. HUF 38 billion – RespectAfter a special plane malfunctioned during landing, the pilot was able to eject safely, the Pentagon said.