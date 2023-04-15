As Putin signs a new law on the draft, Russia says the recall in the spring is proceeding as planned

April 15 (Reuters) – Russia’s regular spring military conscription campaign is proceeding as planned and there are no plans to send mass electronic notifications under a new system signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, a senior official said on Saturday.

The announcement by Col. Andrei Biryukov, who is in charge of the Armed Forces department responsible for recruiting, appears intended to quell speculation that Russia may quickly use the new system to launch another mass call to war in Ukraine.

Russia is currently calling up 147,000 men between the ages of 18 and 27 between April 1 and July 15 for compulsory military service as part of a twice-yearly conscription cycle.

Biryukov said that the first recruits will be sent to “permanent deployment points on the territory of the Russian Federation” from April 20.

He emphasized that some people are still eligible to defer their military service, and said there will be no mass mailings of new electronic call-ups for people of military age.

The current planned cohort of spring recruits is 12,500 larger than the 134,500 recruits called up this time last year. Recruits need months of training, and Russia has said they will not be sent to Ukraine’s war zones, after acknowledging cases where this happened in the early weeks of last year’s conflict.

But they do provide a pool of trained young individuals who can then be encouraged or pressured to sign up as professional soldiers as Russia pursues its stated goal of boosting the armed forces by more than 30% to 1.5 million.

Tens if not hundreds of thousands of Russian men have fled abroad since the start of the war, an exodus that culminated last September when Putin ordered a special mobilization of 300,000 reservists with ex-military experience — the first of its kind since World War II.

On Friday, Putin signed new legislation introducing electronic draft papers, replacing the previous system in which subpoena notices had to be delivered manually.

The draft new order would close many of the loopholes exploited by draft dodgers and lay the groundwork for Russia to undertake a more comprehensive and far-reaching mobilization campaign if and when it decides to do so.

Under the new rules, citizens who evade the draft will be barred from traveling abroad and face other restrictions including on loans and government benefits.

