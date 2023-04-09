As Pistons coach, Duane Casey will move into the front office

Jamal CollierESPN3 minutes to read

CHICAGO — Duane Casey announced Sunday that he is stepping down as head coach of the NFL Detroit Pistons and transition to a front office role.

After losing 103-81 to the Chicago Bulls in Detroit’s season finale, Casey walked away after the Pistons faltered during their 17-65 season.

“Tom is giving me a chance to move into the front office,” Casey said, referring to Pistons owner Tom Joris. “I’m excited to go into the next phase of my life. It’s time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. Maybe they need to hear a new voice. That’s my decision.”

Casey, 65, has coached the Pistons since 2018, but in five seasons, the team has gone 121-263 (. 315 winning percentage). Detroit made the playoffs once during his tenure, in 2018-19, but the team was swept in the first round.

In the years since postseason appearances, the Pistons have overhauled their roster for an exciting rebuild. They had one of the smallest rosters in the NBA this season, including two first-round picks from the 2022 draft.

Instead of showing progression, they finished with the worst record in the NBA and the second-worst mark in franchise history (narrowly surpassing a 17-win season in 1979-80).

“I hope my legacy is to grow this program from these young people and to have a foundation,” Casey said. “But not through wins and losses. I don’t care who you get into, if you have a young team, this league doesn’t forgive wins and losses. I’m not trying to escape that.”

Prior to joining Detroit, Casey spent seven seasons as head coach of the Toronto Raptors from 2011-2018, compiling a record of 320-238 (. 573) and six playoff appearances and winning Coach of the Year honors in 2017-18. He also coached the Minnesota Timberwolves for two years from 2005 to 2007.

Casey did not say if he would like to coach again in the future.

“I’m excited about the new adventure,” Casey said. “I am excited to learn from her [general manager Troy Weaver] And the front office, to contribute in whatever way I can and in whatever area I can. We have a lot of work to do.”