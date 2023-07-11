There are many inventors and researchers associated with Nazi Germany who must have been persecuted based on the ruling ideology, but whose work was held in such high regard that not a hair was curled. It was long with Otto Rahn, an openly gay man who headed the Nazis’ Holy Grail mission, and Arthur Imhausen, a half-Jew who invented and mass-produced synthetic butter made from coal in the 1930s. Exemption from the Nuremberg Laws was granted by Adolf.

Arthur Imhausen Born in 1885 to Karl Imhausen, a drugstore owner, and Friedrich Stern, a Jewish woman. After a relatively uneventful youth, his career took off quickly in his twenties. In 1910, he was duly and formally married, and in 1912, together with a friend, he took over the management of a soap factory in Witton, which of course was involved in the manufacture of weapons in the first period. World War He also fought in the war, from which, unlike his three brothers who fell, he returned home with a medal. In the following years, it emerged as a major player in German soap and soap production.

He gained attention by developing a new method for the production of synthetic fatty acids and soap, which essentially required only coal. The concept came at a good time in Germany, which was yearning for self-preservation after the war. At the time, the Germans had been using the Fischer-Tropsch process, developed in 1926, to turn coal into all kinds of liquid products for years, and Imhausen, who had never studied chemistry outside of drugstore training, developed a synthetic carbon-based butter. This way.

Photo: Kramer/United Archives/Mauritius Images/AFP

Briefly, the process seemed to oxidize the liquid paraffin produced, then extract the edible fat by fractional filtration, pour it into water, add some beetroot juice for vitamins and coloring, add salt, and finally add diacetyl. Smells like butter. From there, the machines did their work, and at the end of the process, there was a block that looked like real butter. The process had many by-products, but these could be used in the Imhausen family’s soap factory or for other chemical industrial processes.

In 1936, Imhausen founded a company to produce synthetic greases, and in light of the above, it is not surprising that the Nazis also noticed him. As part of the four-year plan announced by Hitler to achieve economic growth, Hermann Goering personally wanted to participate in the opening of the first plant. His advisor, Wilhelm Kepler, drew Göring’s attention to the fact that Imhausen was half-Jewish, while asking for his exemption from the 1935 Nuremberg Laws. Kepler said he had already spoken to Hitler about this, who told him

If Imhausen had really discovered these things, they would make him an Aryan, and after a few months, not only he, but his entire family would be exempted from Jewish laws.

As part of the collaboration with the Nazis, Arthur Imhausens fed the inmates of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp synthetic butter for about three years, but beyond that no other collaborative program took place between the parties. By the end of the war, not because the Nazis had a bigger problem than artificial butter, but thanks to the Associated Press, after the war, artificial butter made from coal became known outside of Germany. In other Anglo-Saxon documents (eg Here Torture Here) was published in 1946, according to a British official who confirmed that no one could tell after tasting that this butter was not genuine.

Wilhelm Kepler, advisor to the German Four Year Plan, and Arthur Imhausen at the company’s factory in Witten in the 1930s – Photo: United Archives / Nolde / Mauritius Images / AFP

The statement added that the factory, then run by Arthur Imhausen’s son Carl, had not produced butter since the end of the war, but hoped to resume work soon. Before the shutdown, Karl said, they were producing 600 tons of synthetic butter per month, which is said to be cheaper than the cost of making regular butter, and the synthetic butter does not need to be refrigerated. Although all very well, in reality it was not very efficient, one kilo of synthetic butter required sixty kilos of coal, and then we are not talking about the production process.

In the post-war years, natural fats and petroleum-based fatty alcohols also became cheaper, so by the early 1950s the process had completely lost its importance. In this way, artificial butter seemed like a real sensation in its time, and was written about in vain by Arthur Imhausen. In an academic article in 1943That fatty acid synthesis opened the door to a new field of chemistry that, unlike margarine, disappeared into the abyss of history.