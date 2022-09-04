September 4, 2022

Artemis moon rocket fuel leak could take up to 1 weeks to fix

September 4, 2022
photograph of rocket on launch pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fixing a fuel leak that thwarted NASA’s second attempt to launch its new lunar rocket Artemis 1 on Saturday (Sept. 3) will likely take weeks and could force the giant rocket off the launch pad, space agency officials said.

The liquid hydrogen leak happened Saturday morning when NASA tried to refuel it space launch system (SLS) megarocket to launch Artemis 1an unmanned test flight to the moon, from Pad 39B here at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC). Despite three separate attempts to fix the leak, the engineers were unable to stop it and eventually stopped to assess the situation further.

