Artemis I Moon mission update, lunar flashlight, CAPSTONE success

update on[{” attribute=””>ناسامهمة Artemis I Moon …

التحركات الصحيحة لمهمة قمر صناعي صغير …

وفكرة رائعة للبحث عن الجليد المائي على القمر … بعض القصص التي سنخبرك عنها – هذا الأسبوع في وكالة ناسا!

Artemis I Moon mission still targeting November launch

NASA still targeting November 14 to launch space launch system missile and Orion spacecraft on me Artemis I. An unmanned flight test will send Orion beyond the Moon and back to Earth.

CAPSTONE completes successful maneuver

distance Successful course correction maneuverThe CAPSTONE spacecraft It is still expected to reach lunar orbit on November 13. CAPSTONE will experience the same unique elliptical lunar orbit that lunar outpost gate will be used as part of NASA’s Artemis Program.

Searching the Moon’s Antarctic Craters for Water Ice

NASA agency lunar flashlight It is a small satellite that will use a laser to search for water ice inside the darkest craters on the moon’s south pole. Water ice could provide a valuable resource for astronauts on future lunar missions. Lunar Flashlight is scheduled to launch in November.



This visualization simulates the illumination at the Moon’s south pole in 2023. The field of view includes the area south of 88°S latitude. Credit: NASA’s Science Visualization Studio

Illumination at the south pole of the moon

This NASA visualization simulates the illumination of the moon’s south pole for 2023 and gives you an idea of ​​what some of the craters will look like from above. Data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was used to create this visualization.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA…