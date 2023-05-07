May 8, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Artemis 2 will broadcast high-speed video from the moon using lasers

Izer 49 mins ago 2 min read

NASA is using lasers to develop how the agency communicates between spacecraft.

In the past, the space agency relied on radio signals broadcast over the Deep Space Network to transmit any kind of scientific data from deep space probes back to Earth. However, lasers have the potential to greatly increase the amount of data spacecraft can transmit, and NASA is ready to send the technology around the moon.

