Art generated by artificial intelligence won an award. Artists are not happy.

One Twitter user wrote: “We’re watching the death of art unfold before our eyes.”

Another wrote, “This is so disgusting.” “I can see how useful AI art can be, but do you pretend to be an artist by creating one? Of course not.”

Some artists have defended Mr. Allen, saying that using artificial intelligence to create a piece is no different than using Photoshop or other digital image manipulation tools, and that human creativity is still required to come up with the right claims to create an award-winning piece.

Olga Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which oversees the state fair, said Mr. Allen adequately disclosed Medjourney’s involvement when presenting his article; Category rules allow any “artistic practice that uses digital technology as part of the creative or presentation process”. She said the class judges didn’t know Midjourney was an AI program, but both later told her that they would have given Mr. Allen the top prize even if they owned it.

The debate over new art-making techniques is nothing new. The sentiments of many painters receded over the invention of the camera, which they considered a wreck of human art. (Charles Baudelaire, nineteenth-century French poet and art critic, It’s called photography “Art’s staunch enemies.”) In the twentieth century, digital editing tools and computer-aided design software were similarly dismissed by purists because they required so little skill from human collaborators.

Some critics believe that what makes the new breed of AI different is not just that it can produce beautiful works of art with minimal effort. It’s how they work. Apps like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney are built by extracting millions of images from the open web, then teaching algorithms to recognize patterns and relationships in those images and creating new ones in the same style. This means that artists who upload their work to the Internet may inadvertently help train their competitors’ algorithms.

“What makes this AI different is that it is explicitly trained on existing working artists,” said RJ Palmer, a digital artist, Tweet last month. “This thing wants our jobs, it’s actively anti-artist.”