ART: Conscripts flee Ukraine en masse, many drowning in frozen Tisza

Many people are taking huge risks to get protection in the EU. Ukrainian border guards are resorting to increasingly aggressive measures.

Ukrainian border guards use all means to prevent conscripts from leaving the country – The German ARD writes. In order to prevent men from escaping, the Border Guard publishes the results of its fight against illegal migration and people-trafficking networks.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 cannot leave Ukraine due to the state of war, have been caught fleeing and have already received the draft.

They can be jailed for three to five years.

Despite this, many people try to cross the border, most of them trying to go in the direction of Romania. But the road is not safe. Most of the victims die trying to swim the ice-cold Tissa.

According to Romanian data, 5,400 people crossed the border illegally last year, 2,000 by river.

Romanian border guards collect 10-15 refugees daily in Maramaros area alone

– said Lulia Stan, spokeswoman for the Maramaros District Police.

Most of the men crossing the river are in very bad shape, with frostbite, broken bones and needing medical attention, the spokesman said. Last year, 10 bodies washed ashore in the river. However, those arriving through this route enjoy temporary protection in the EU for one year.

Opening image: Handbook / Ukraine Presidential Press Service / AFP