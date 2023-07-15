Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham in a £105m transfer

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham in a deal worth £105m.

It reported earlier this month that the midfielder had been given permission to undergo a medical and terminate personal terms after the two clubs settled a transfer fee of £100m plus £5m in June.

Clubs have been negotiating a payment structure but the England midfielder has now completed a move via London.

“I’ve been looking forward to Arsenal over the past two seasons and the path they’re on,” Rice said.

“Not last season but the season before, they finished (only) fifth, but you could see the style of play that Mikel was executing.

“Last season was a great season, getting almost every team out of the water except Manchester City.”

Rice’s wage is a Premier League record for a British player.

He signed a five-year contract to keep him at the club until 2028, with the option of another year.

Rice is due to travel to the United States with Arsenal on Sunday ahead of the club’s preliminary tour of the United States.

“In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it’s really hard to say no.”

“I’ve only had one career and I really believe in what Mikel is building here and the team he’s building. I’m really looking forward to the future with Arsenal.

“For me as a player, I came here really hungry for more success and to spend my best years at this great club.”

West Ham confirmed Rice’s departure earlier on Saturday, although the club’s statement made no mention of him joining Arsenal. The 24-year-old also posted an open letter to fans, saying the club will “always be in my heart”.

Just as he did at West Ham, the England international will continue to wear the No. 41 shirt at Arsenal.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re really delighted Declan has joined us. He’s a player of tremendous ability, and has performed at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan brings an unquestioned quality to the club and is an exceptional talent with the potential to be be very successful here.

“Declan has a lot of Premier League experience at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good team at West Ham and, as we all saw, recently won a European Cup. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited to have him join us.” “.

Manchester City dropped out of the race to sign Rice after Arsenal put in an improved offer.

City had initially accepted Arsenal’s £90m bid, making an increasing amount up front, only to have both bids rejected.

But Arsenal returned with an improved bid to try and secure the summer target for manager Mikel Arteta.

Rice had one year on his West Ham deal, but club chairman David Sullivan said after the club’s Europa League victory that he expected the England international to have played his last game for the club, adding that he “wants to go”.

He has made 245 appearances for West Ham since making his debut in 2017.

Inside Rice’s move to Arsenal

Analysis by Jordan Campbell, Roshan Thomas, James McNolas, Laurie Whitwell, Andy Naylor, and David Ornstein

This time, it was really all or nothing Arsenal. There is no Plan B, no ability to switch frugally to alternative goals, and thus, no room for error.

He was Declan Rice or bust.

the West Ham The captain has been everything for Mikel Arteta this summer. Those within the club have reiterated for months that how central he is to the manager’s vision cannot be overstated.

Without him, Arteta’s plan to take his Arsenal squad to the next level simply wouldn’t have been feasible. Every other conversion goal was closely tied to Price as the main hub, the nucleus that makes everything else sense.

That was the message delivered to Rice in Arsenal’s flirty flirtation of the West Ham captain.

Analysis by Arte des Roches

The heights Arsenal are willing to go in terms of Rice’s fee may confuse some, but from the club’s perspective, landing the West Ham captain in this window is essential.

Why? There have been a number of factors that have been evident with the evolution of their recruitment strategy over the past two summers. Moving from ‘Project Youth 2.0’ into the 2021-22 season to sign experienced players in their mid-20s this time last year was key to raising Arsenal’s level.

Rice serves as a continuation of last summer’s strategy when as a 24-year-old he started all 12 of England’s matches in the previous two major tournaments, starting 93 per cent (190) of his 204 league games for West Ham and leading them to 1-1. Winning the Europa League final last month.

Besides all that, he’s another player whose attributes are suited to more than one role, although the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea – likely to fill the No. 8 left-side role for Arteta – will see Rice place in sixth place. .

