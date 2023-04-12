Arnold Schwarzenegger fills a “giant hole”. Or was it? – NBC Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heart was in the right place, but it looks like his shovel was in a service ditch being used by the gas company.

Actor and former California governor Post a video of the repairs In what he said was a “giant hole” in Brentwood, the reasonable assumption after months of rain in Southern California left Los Angeles street crews with a long to-do list. Officials said last week that the city of Los Angeles has received 19,642 pothole repair service requests since the end of December.

See more Today, after the whole neighborhood got upset about this giant pothole that’s been blighting cars and bikes for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you are. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT – Arnold Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

Schwarzenegger, 75, said in a tweet that the big pothole in the street had plagued drivers and cyclists for weeks. The video showed the men using patch materials to fill the hole. At one point, the driver stopped to thank Schwarzenegger, who was wearing roller blinds and a leather jacket.

Schwarzenegger tweeted, “Today, after the entire neighborhood got upset with this giant hole that’s been blighting cars and bikes for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it.” “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Let’s go.”

But after a video of the bona fide repair work was released, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works told NBCLA that the hole wasn’t actually a pothole.

An NBCLA spokesperson said, “This site is not a hole.” “It is a service trench related to permitted active work being performed on site by SoCal Gas, which expects the work to be completed by the end of May.

“As with similar projects affecting city streets, SoCal Gas will be required to remediate the area once its work is completed.”

It was not immediately clear if the hole filled by Schwarzenegger was to be repaired. SoCal Gas did not immediately respond to a request late Tuesday for comment to confirm whether the trench was still in use.

Schwarzenegger spokesman Daniel Kitchell said Brentwood residents have made repeated requests to repair the road since a series of winter storms in February and March.

Keith Mozzi, executive director and general manager of the Bureau of Street Services, said last week that the department has received 19,642 pothole repair requests since Dec. 30. He said 17,459 of those requests had been completed.

Under normal circumstances, the fix Response time is 1 to 3 days, He said. Mozi said crews have been shifted from other day jobs to keep up with the demand for pothole repairs.

“Repairing the potholes is a daily task for us,” Mozzi said during a news conference in the San Fernando Valley. “We’re making good progress, but it’s not good enough for anyone affected by the potholes.”

He filed a lawsuit with the City of Los Angeles

Los Angeles has a system in place for residents to notify the city of potholes. State law gives the city “sufficient time” to repair a pothole after notifying authorities. The city told NBCLA it is committed to repairing the potholes within three days.

file a claim.

Be sure to include as much documentation as possible, such as repair invoices and photos.

The city may request more documents.

The city’s response will come within four to six weeks.

For LA County drivers, a repair request is possible Connected By filling out a form.

How are craters formed?

Craters usually form when Water sinks into the cracks in asphalt, then soaked with a mixture of rock, gravel, and street-supporting sand.

The weight of cars passing on the road forces water across the road, causing erosion. The asphalt then sinks into the eroded areas and cracks under the weight of passing cars.

This is when parts of the road are blown off and a crater forms. The hole can be filled