Arkansas No. 10 narrowly avoided a historic loss that would have carried a special personal punch on Saturday night by surviving a 38-27 win over FCS opponent Missouri State. The Bears, coached by former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, advanced 27-17 early in the fourth quarter before the Razorbacks exploded for 21 unanswered points to close out the game.

Missouri State’s victory would have been FCS’ second win ever against a top-10 opponent alongside Michigan’s famous 2007 Appalachian State win. But Arkansas came to life in all three stages of the game once it had its back against the wall to improve to 3- 0 before a game with Texas A&M next week.

Rahim Sanders took a shovel pass from KJ Jefferson 73 yards home to land with an 11:38 left to bring Arkansas in 27-24. Next, the 82-yard punt of Bryce Stevens gave the Razorbacks their first lead with 9:16 remaining. Leading Missouri State for a chance to reclaim the lead, defensive Zach Williams fired Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley in third and twelfth for a 9-yard loss. The stoppage forced Missouri State to bet, and the Razorbacks finalized the win by scoring in the next round.

However, even in the event of defeat, Petrino made life uncomfortable for the Razorbacks more than a decade after his successful coaching spell ended. After collecting the record 21-5 (12-4 SEC) during his third and fourth seasons on the job in 2010 and 2011, Petrino was fired in the spring of 2012 after an infamous motorcycle wreck exposed his inappropriate relationship with an Arkansas employee. Petrino, 61, is in his third season with the Bears, having broken the record 15-9 so far. He also coached one season in Western Kentucky and five seasons in Louisville – his second stint with the Cardinals – after his split from Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have now reclaimed the national importance they enjoyed during Petrino’s tenure under third year coach Sam Pittman. The two coaches exchanged a long embrace in midfield after the match.

“I’m proud that we found a way to win,” Pittman told SEC Network. “Coach Petrino was ready for his group. They outgrew us and reached out to me. We were lucky enough that our kids put in enough plays to win.”