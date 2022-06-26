Arjun Kapoor shares photos of “Eiffel Good” with girlfriend Malaika Arora from Paris Vacation

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (Compliment: Arjunkapur)

Holiday Birth owner Arjun Kapoor He is currently spending the time of his life enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris. The actor, who turns 37 today (June 26), shared new photos from the glitzy site on his Instagram handle. In a series of selfies, Arjun poses with Malaika, while in the background we can see the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the post, he said, “Good Eiffel… I knew I would… #Parisvips.” Soon after Arjun Kapoor shared the post, his friends in the industry and fans flooded the comments section.

Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Rajkumar Rao’s wife Patralekha and others drop the heartfelt sentiments. One fan commented, “Wonderful couple, while another wrote ‘Best Couple’.”

Take a look here:

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie on his Instagram handle, where he looks great in a green shirt paired with a black beanie. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Look forward now.” Check out the post below:

Arjun Kapoor and Mallika Arora Traveled to Paris on Thursday to celebrate the ex’s birthday. Soon after they arrived at the scenic site, Arjun and Malaika shared the photos on their Instagram stories. Malaika shared a photo of Arjun in front of the Eiffel Tower and called it ‘#verytouristy’. She also re-shared Arjun’s post, giving her fans a glimpse of food and drink, as they enjoy their time in Paris.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his cat – Mohit Suri The return of Ek Villain, Co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani, killer lady With Bhumi Pednekar and kotie.