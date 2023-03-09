Ariana Madix pisses Raquel Leves over an affair

television
March 8, 2023 | 10:00 pm
Ariana Madix encouraged Raquel Levis to live her best life solo while, unbeknownst to her, Levis was in a relationship with now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval on Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”
“I saw there was this country bar [and] I know they’ll be straight men out there, cheers! Madix, 37, told Levis, 28, while discussing the girl’s upcoming trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu, Ariz.
Leavis approved of Madix’s idea by replying breathlessly with “Choops!”
“Lake Havasu is notorious for girls who have gone as wild as woo, spring break!” Levis said in confession while motioning to take off her shirt. “Or so I heard.”
Maddix also questioned why the Levis had told their partner Katie Maloney that she had asked Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, to make out with her.
“I can’t believe what you told Katie last night that you wanted to ask Schwartz if he wanted to do this. I was like I was about to get mad at Raquel for the first time?” Madix said – portending how it definitely won’t be the last time.
The Bravolebrity explained in a confession that when she and her co-stars were encouraging Leviss to get herself out there, “making mistakes and going crazy,” she didn’t mean “like that.”
Referring to Maloney, Levis admitted, “For a moment I felt it was very unfair that Katie liked to limit who she could hang out with or hook up with, but after seeing the way she responded last night, I felt really bad,” referring to the tearful Maloney, 36. on revelation.
Despite claiming to feel “really bad,” Levis ended up with Schwartz at least three times just a few weeks later at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Aug. 23 wedding.
Levis and Schwartz’s many sessions seemed like the biggest scandal until it was revealed that Levis was in fact having an affair with Sandoval, 39.
Sources told Page Six that Sandoval and Levis had been “communicating inappropriately for several months,” and Levis’ ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, claimed the relationship began before her kiss with Schwartz.
Madix discovered the affair after watching a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, and Page Six confirmed that she dumped him shortly thereafter.
For more updates from Page Six of the reality TV show..
“Ariana is traumatized by the cheating,” an insider previously told us, adding that Madix “has no idea there are any issues” in their relationship and feels “betrayed” by her ex-girlfriend.
Sandoval and Levis — who wore matching necklaces throughout their relationship — haven’t made it clear if they’re still romantically involved, but they each issued individual statements apologizing for the issue.
“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices, and above all, to Ariana [Madix] And for my friends and fans invested in our relationship,” Levis wrote in a statement he shared on Wednesday. “There is no justification. I am not a victim, and I must own up to my actions, and I feel very sorry for hurting Ariana.”
Leviss has also claimed that her “addiction to being and feeling loved” is what led her to betray Madix.
Hours before Levis’ apology, Sandoval issued his second apology – after receiving significant backlash for not mentioning Madix in the first – and owning up for making “mistakes”, being “selfish” and “hurting”[ing] someone likes.
He wrote: “No one deserves to feel this pain so painfully and publicly.” “I can only imagine how devastating this was for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really terrible about it.”
Since news of the relationship broke on Friday, bravo cameras We were filming “Scandoval” fallout, and Leavis and Sandoval told us he “kissed on camera” last Saturday night.
“Vanderpump Rules” airs every Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.
