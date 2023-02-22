Ariana DeBose ‘genuinely loves’ BAFTA memes but not Twitter trolling

(CNN) Ariana DeBose is “doing her job” and trying to punch her punches after the BAFTA Film Awards in London.

DeBose helped open the Show awards which celebrates achievements in filmmaking, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on Sunday, and its performances draw attention briefly to rap during her concert celebrating the evening’s nominees.

In the days that followed, memes a lot Created from Debuse’s début, especially the moment she makes a dance move during the chant, “Angela Bassett’s done the thing, Viola Davis, ‘The Woman King! ‘” “

While DeBose since left Twitter – Allegedly due to trolls and hateful tweets about the opening – said BAFTAs producer Nick Bullen diverse on Tuesday called the criticism of her well-meaning performance “incredibly unfair.”

“Everyone I talked to in the room loved it,” Bolin said, adding that “the room was clapping, and people were kind of dancing to the music.”

The producer also stated that references to female nominees like Bassett, Davis, and Jamie Lee Curtis were included “because it’s been an amazing year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that,” adding to DeBose, here’s a woman of color who’s absolutely at the top of her game. And she opened the BAFTAs with a song that said so much on so many levels.”

DeBose – who He won an Oscar last year for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” — she didn’t seem to bother, despite deactivating Twitter. under Popular Instagram post The actress compiled some of the most amusing memes stemming from her BAFTA performance, commenting on Monday, “Honestly I love this.”