March 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Are you happy with the PS Plus Extra Premium games for March 2023?

Ayhan 39 mins ago 2 min read

We will not beat around the bush: PS Plus Extra It is very good, right? The middle tier of Sony’s subscription service has quickly built up a sizable catalog of great PS5 and PS4 games, and it seems to be expanding purposefully every month.

March 2023 additions bring some real value, too. Brilliant indie title Tchia launches directly on Extra, while heavy hitters like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Immortals Fenyx Rising bring big bang for your buck. It’s a cliché, but there really is something for everyone here, with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Life Is Strange: True Colors, and even RAGE 2 bringing something a little different.

But look, we’re not here to sway your opinion (oops!), so let’s move on PS Plus Premium. Three more classics have been added to the most expensive tier, with Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1), Ape Academy 2 (PSP) and Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP) offering a little fun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pokémon Game Boy titles dominated the 3DS eShop charts before the service shut down

9 hours ago Ayhan
4 min read

2023 BMW XM Review | maximum speed

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Final Fantasy 16’s story takes 35 hours to complete, and 70-80 to do everything

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

2 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

From the sudden collapse of the SVB to the fallout from Credit Suisse: the eight charts show the turmoil in the financial markets

3 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Melanie Lynskey Reveals Her Husband Jason Ritter Appeared in ‘The Last Of Us’ As ‘A Stunt Person’

9 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA unveils the next-generation spacesuit for the Artemis III lunar surface mission

16 mins ago Izer