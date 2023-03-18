Are you happy with the PS Plus Extra Premium games for March 2023?

We will not beat around the bush: PS Plus Extra It is very good, right? The middle tier of Sony’s subscription service has quickly built up a sizable catalog of great PS5 and PS4 games, and it seems to be expanding purposefully every month.

March 2023 additions bring some real value, too. Brilliant indie title Tchia launches directly on Extra, while heavy hitters like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Immortals Fenyx Rising bring big bang for your buck. It’s a cliché, but there really is something for everyone here, with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Life Is Strange: True Colors, and even RAGE 2 bringing something a little different.

But look, we’re not here to sway your opinion (oops!), so let’s move on PS Plus Premium. Three more classics have been added to the most expensive tier, with Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1), Ape Academy 2 (PSP) and Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP) offering a little fun.