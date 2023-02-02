A miss misses! How to gain a competitive advantage using artificial intelligence? It will also be discussed at Portfolio’s Digital Transformation Conference on May 3rd!

Testing Chat GPT

In the past, we have regularly reported news related to the revolutionary ChatGPT developed by OpenAI; In addition, we tested his response to socio-economic topics of a scientific nature. Climate changeThe Consequences of population declineOr that What factors may threaten civilization?or in abstract problems like that The meaning of life. Most recently, the About intelligent dog breedsAs well as that About people We asked ChatGPT.

According to ChatGPT, when will the climate apocalypse hit and which countries will be least affected?

It should be noted that the answers below do not reflect artificial intelligence’s opinion or subjective intelligence. A chatbot doesn’t think, it’s not capable of such a thing.

A language model generates answers only by faithfully imitating human language.

Question: What is the climate apocalypse and when might it happen?

ChatGPT: Climate apocalypse refers to the catastrophic consequences of environmental changes that could result from drastic changes in Earth’s climate. The date of the climate apocalypse cannot be precisely determined because it depends on our carbon dioxide emissions and climate protection measures.

If we don’t act, according to experts, climate catastrophe could occur by the end of the 21st century or the beginning of the 22nd century.

But disaster can be averted if urgent measures are taken.

Question: Which regions of Earth are most likely to survive the climate apocalypse?

ChatGPT: The effects of the climate apocalypse will affect different regions of the world to varying degrees, and each region will bear these effects to a different degree. However

No region is completely protected from the effects of climate apocalypse.

The climate apocalypse has a negative impact on quality of life everywhere, and in most cases, climate change-related events such as extreme weather, water scarcity, reduced food production and health problems, as well as social instability are significantly reduced. Life. Regions that are less sensitive to the effects of climate change and that have financial resources for climate protection measures are more likely to survive the climate apocalypse.

Question: Which countries are safe in terms of climate apocalypse? Please write a list.

ChatGPT: No country is completely protected from the effects of climate disaster because climate disaster is a global phenomenon and affects all countries. However, there are countries that are better prepared to deal with the consequences of the climate apocalypse:

Norway Switzerland Sweden Finland Denmark New Zealand Iceland Ireland Canada United Kingdom Germany France Netherlands Austria Belgium America Australia Japan Luxembourg Republic of Che

These countries are considered advanced in terms of climate protection, eco-friendly technologies and energy efficiency, and are taking comprehensive measures to combat climate change. However, it is also important to note that all countries must continue to do something to combat climate catastrophe and move towards sustainable development.

What is ChatGPT?

At the end of November 2022, OpenAI’s language model supported by artificial intelligence, ChatGPT 3.5, became available, which represents a revolutionary development, as the chatbot, in addition to answering simple questions, performs complex tasks such as writing poetry and programming.

GPT 3.5 was trained on Microsoft’s Azure AI supercomputing infrastructure. A reinforcement learning method based on human perception, i.e. RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Perception) was used to improve the language model.

The success of OpenAI and ChatGPT has also attracted the attention of competitors, and Google may soon introduce a beta version of its artificial intelligence called Sparrow to challenge ChatGPT.

What are the weaknesses of ChatGPT?

ChatGPT often makes false or impossible statements that appear true at first. There could be many reasons for this, for example, because the chatbot does not have an active connection to the Internet, the information you are looking for during model training is not yet available.

The chatbot is trained on databases from the web, so despite all precautions, it can easily pick up stereotypes and biases in practice. This is evident from the fact that at times he responds to certain questions with generalized comments and generic jokes. The model generally rejects some claims that it deems dangerous, but it may provide harmful mechanisms or provide biased answers to some questions.

