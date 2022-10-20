October 21, 2022

Are the Russians preparing for a terrorist attack on the largest Ukrainian hydroelectric plant? 80 Ukrainian dwellings may be flooded

Arzu

The head of state said this in his video-linked speech at a meeting of the European Council, which brings together EU heads of state and government, in Brussels on Thursday, according to a report by news website Ukrainska Pravda.

“Russia is deliberately wreaking havoc in southern Ukraine. We have information that Russian terrorists have undermined the dam and blocks of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

It is one of the largest energy facilities. The dam of this hydropower station has about 18 million cubic meters of water. If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than eighty settlements, including Kherson, will be in the flood zone. It could affect hundreds of thousands of people

– Zelensky warned.

He added that In addition, the water supply of a significant part of southern Ukraine may be cut off. As a result of a terrorist attack Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant may run out of cooling water. The operation of the canal built for the water supply of Crimea can also be completely stopped – he emphasized.

In general, the devastating environmental and humanitarian consequences of this single Russian terrorist attack could be so great that it could be called a historic disaster.

He said.

According to Zelensky, Russia has already prepared everything to carry out a terrorist attack.

Ukrainian workers were evacuated from the Kahovka hydroelectric plant, where only Russian citizens remain. They completely control the station

– he said. He called for an international monitoring mission to be sent to the Kakhovka power station, the return of Ukrainian personnel, and immediate and professional demining of the generators and dam.

Russia is doing this to organize another operation under a false flag, to carry out a terrorist attack, and blame Ukraine for it.

Zelensky pointed out.

