Are all Russian businessmen falling out the window? Another president died mysteriously

Another case has been added to the string of mysterious deaths of pro-Kremlin Russian political and economic leaders: this time, 65-year-old Russian meat magnate Pavel Andov was found dead in a hotel in eastern India, two days after a friend died. in the same place.

According to Russian newspaper reports, Antonov fell from a third-floor window of a hotel in the city of Rayagada on Sunday. Another member of his four-member Russian party, 62-year-old Vladimir Budanov, died in the same hotel on Friday.

According to the local police inspector, Budanov was found to have suffered a stroke, while his friend “became depressed after his death and he also died”. Russian Ambassador Alexey Matakin told TASS news agency that Indian police “did not find any criminal elements in these tragic incidents”. However, the police said that they are investigating both the mysterious deaths.

In late June, Andov responded to a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in Kiev that killed a man and injured his seven-year-old daughter and her mother. In a WhatsApp message, Antov wrote: “It is very difficult to call all this terrorism.” However, the message was deleted, and Andov took to social media as a supporter of the president, “a patriot of my country” and in support of the war.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several business leaders who previously maintained secret relationships and did business with Russian President Vladimir Putin have died under mysterious and strange circumstances.