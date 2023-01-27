Archaeologist praises possibly the “oldest” mummy yet found in Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptologists have discovered a pharaonic tomb near the capital Cairo that contains what may be the oldest and most complete mummy yet to be discovered in the country, the head of the excavation team said on Thursday.

Zahi Hawass, team manager, told reporters that a 4,300-year-old mummy was found at the bottom of a 15-meter column in a recently unearthed group of Fifth and Sixth Dynasty tombs near the Step Pyramid in Saqqara.

The mummy of a man named Hekasheps was placed in a limestone sarcophagus that was sealed with mortar.

[1/8] People work at the site after the discovery of 4,300-year-old sealed tombs in the Egyptian necropolis of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

“This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt so far,” Hawass, the former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, said in a statement.

Among the other tombs found were Khnummagdev, inspector of officials, supervisor of the nobility, and priest during the reign of Unas, the last pharaoh of the Fifth Dynasty. It is decorated with scenes from everyday life.

Another tomb belonged to Miri, “the keeper of secrets and assistant to the great chief of the palace.”

The statement said that many statues were found among the tombs, including a statue representing a man, his wife, and a number of servants.

Reporting by Patrick Weir; Editing by Nick McPhee

