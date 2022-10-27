Arc System Works announces Mahjong Two Jong Cell!! for PS4

arc system works announce Two cells mahjong!!Evocative School Mahjong Drama / Pretty Girls Mahjong simulation“Game Playstation 4. It will be launched digitally on November 24 in Japan for 2,490 yen. Its only supported language is Japanese.

Get the first details below.

Around

Two cells mahjong!! is a mahjong game where players can enforce their own rules during the match, allowing you to use supernatural powers that will surprise even mahjong fans, offering an experience that not only experienced players can enjoy, but also casual players who are attracted by blinking, and more matches anime esque.

The story takes place at Minegami Academy, a school where Mahjong is popular with students. The player takes on the role of a transfer student who will interact with the six heroines who meet there. From there, team up with your favorite hero and aim to become the best mahjong player in the academy.

In addition to the offline mode, there is also an online battle mode featuring two vs two matches in which you cooperate with a heroine, as well as four-player matches in which each player has a special skill, allowing you to enjoy flashy mahjong matches like never before.

Use tricks and skills to win

Two new items have been added to the rules to enable deeper mahjong matches.

The new first item is “Kizuna Tricks”. This is the cooperative Technology with your partner that can be used by spending dedicated points. For example, you can replace one of your tiles with a partner tile.

The second new element is “Maximum Skills”. Each partner’s skills are gradually unlocked during the match. These skills affect the rules of the game of mahjong itself, allowing you to achieve an agari (a winning hand) in ways that are usually impossible. For example, it is possible for “naki suankou” to be treated as “menzen”, even if it is called.

Hottest online battles

real thrill Two cells mahjong!! Her fights are online. Team up with your favorite heroine for a two-on-two match, or take part in four-player matches to enjoy mahjong to the fullest.

In the four-player matches, each player has a special skill, allowing you to enjoy exciting matches with flashy scenes like mahjong anime where tenbou (sticks) fly in every direction.

The launch of the live broadcast scheme

A special broadcast has been planned by Mahjong Virtual YouTube to celebrate the game’s launch. Details will be announced via the official website and the official Arc System Works Twitter account at a later time.

heroine characters