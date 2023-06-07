Apple’s VR headset has up to two hours of battery life and costs $3,499

after years of speculation, Apple has officially released its version of the virtual and augmented reality headset It’s called Apple Vision Pro. Dubbing the product “computer spatial” and strategically Avoid the word metaverseAnd Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the device at the company Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) In Cupertino, California.

How HubSpot Created the ‘Connect Four’ Program

Cook show Show different uses for Vision Pro , including watching immersive movies, video games, and simple computer tasks such as accessing a web browser. Apple claims that users will be able to control the device intuitively through eye contact, as well as through hand movements and voice dictation.

The company plans to adapt hundreds of apps from the iOS App Store for the headset, including an updated version of FaceTime that will create an avatar of the user’s face and create a “persona” for video conferencing.

Vision Pro will be available in the US in early 2024 and in other countries later next year.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

The glasses are sleek and noticeably slimmer than competing headphones, but they still come with some limitations inherent in the emerging technology. The headphone battery only lasts about two Hours – similar to battery life The famous Meta Quest headset—and still primarily a vehicle for applications designed for the flat screens of laptops and phones.

The main difference from competitors Is the price of the amazing Vision pro. Apple confirmed that the speaker will cost $3,499, much higher The current price is $999 For the top line Meta Quest model. The decision is in line with Apple’s familiar strategy of relying on its brand loyalty and offering products at a higher price point than its competitors.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made a surprise appearance at the conference, announcing that the media company would include Disney+ capabilities in the headset, as well as allow users to visit the virtual world of Disney on their headphones. .

The Biggest Winner in Apple’s Advertising? Unit programs

Unity software inventory, 3d software and games company, increased by 17 % Following Apple’s announcement that Unity’s video game technology will be used in the Apple Vision Pro headset. It was the stock’s single biggest jump since announcing an initial public offering in 2020, and led to a brief halt in the unit’s trading.

“We know there’s been a community of developers that have been building amazing 3D apps for years,” Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said at the WWDC conference.

“Today, we’re excited to share that we’re working with Unity to bring these apps to Vision Pro, so popular Unity-based games and apps can have full access to VisionOS features like passthrough, high-resolution rendering, and native gestures.”

Apple stock hasn’t been completely reactive And It rose only 1.45% The market closed after hitting an all-time high earlier in the day.

related stories



Apple WWDC 2023 is where rumors of a new virtual reality headset meet a reality test

Virtual reality could be a solution to sexism in technology

Soon you may not need an expensive computer to lose yourself in the immersive worlds of virtual reality